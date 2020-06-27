All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

608 Tangerine Ave

608 Tangerine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

608 Tangerine Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
608 Tangerine Ave Available 10/01/19 Beautifully Renovated Dunedin Home - Available October 1st. Hurry - this won't last long!! - Hurry to see this stunning transformation that this home has undergone, located just off the red brick streets of Dunedin, and walking distance to the downtown main street shops This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow home has stunning updates including: Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood cabinets with decorative hardware, refinished hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms, beautiful ceramic tile in kitchen and dining, professionally painted, and updated lighting, and a modern bathroom. Updates on the exterior include vinyl siding, landscaping, outdoor decking, firepit and tall privacy fencing which surrounds the amazing and large back yard. You will love to entertain in this backyard as you sit and view the gorgeous tall trees and take in the beauty of this property. A place you will love to call home!!

(RLNE5160144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Tangerine Ave have any available units?
608 Tangerine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 608 Tangerine Ave have?
Some of 608 Tangerine Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Tangerine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
608 Tangerine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Tangerine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Tangerine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 608 Tangerine Ave offer parking?
No, 608 Tangerine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 608 Tangerine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Tangerine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Tangerine Ave have a pool?
No, 608 Tangerine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 608 Tangerine Ave have accessible units?
No, 608 Tangerine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Tangerine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Tangerine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Tangerine Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Tangerine Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
