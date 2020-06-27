Amenities

608 Tangerine Ave Available 10/01/19 Beautifully Renovated Dunedin Home - Available October 1st. Hurry - this won't last long!! - Hurry to see this stunning transformation that this home has undergone, located just off the red brick streets of Dunedin, and walking distance to the downtown main street shops This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow home has stunning updates including: Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood cabinets with decorative hardware, refinished hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms, beautiful ceramic tile in kitchen and dining, professionally painted, and updated lighting, and a modern bathroom. Updates on the exterior include vinyl siding, landscaping, outdoor decking, firepit and tall privacy fencing which surrounds the amazing and large back yard. You will love to entertain in this backyard as you sit and view the gorgeous tall trees and take in the beauty of this property. A place you will love to call home!!



(RLNE5160144)