Great downtown Dunedin location. Beautiful home in heart of town. This property is a large open living space with many upgrades. Property condition is very nice. This owner has really put some thought into making the home functional and beautiful. This would be a lovely place to call home. The place to be is downtown Dunedin.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 558 WILKIE STREET have any available units?
558 WILKIE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 558 WILKIE STREET have?
Some of 558 WILKIE STREET's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 WILKIE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
558 WILKIE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.