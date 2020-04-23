All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 558 WILKIE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
558 WILKIE STREET
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:08 PM

558 WILKIE STREET

558 Wilkie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

558 Wilkie Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great downtown Dunedin location. Beautiful home in heart of town. This property is a large open living space with many upgrades. Property condition is very nice. This owner has really put some thought into making the home functional and beautiful. This would be a lovely place to call home. The place to be is downtown Dunedin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 WILKIE STREET have any available units?
558 WILKIE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 558 WILKIE STREET have?
Some of 558 WILKIE STREET's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 WILKIE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
558 WILKIE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 WILKIE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 558 WILKIE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 558 WILKIE STREET offer parking?
No, 558 WILKIE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 558 WILKIE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 558 WILKIE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 WILKIE STREET have a pool?
No, 558 WILKIE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 558 WILKIE STREET have accessible units?
No, 558 WILKIE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 558 WILKIE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 558 WILKIE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 558 WILKIE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 558 WILKIE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg