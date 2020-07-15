All apartments in Dunedin
549 LUSARA COURT
Last updated July 14 2020

549 LUSARA COURT

549 Lusara Court · No Longer Available
Location

549 Lusara Court, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Welcome home to the 2BR, 2 and a half bath, 2 car garage home in downtown Dunedin. The large kitchen offers lots of cabinet space and the pantry. Open floor plan offers the spacious dining room/living room combo. There are two suits upstairs. Each has it’s own large bathroom and a walk-in closet. There are a lot of closets. Large two-car garage. The laundry room is upstairs. Very desirable location. Minutes from award-winning beaches, Edgewater Park, Countryside Mall, theater and restaurants and downtown Dunedin!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 549 LUSARA COURT have any available units?
549 LUSARA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 549 LUSARA COURT have?
Some of 549 LUSARA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 LUSARA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
549 LUSARA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 LUSARA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 549 LUSARA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 549 LUSARA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 549 LUSARA COURT offers parking.
Does 549 LUSARA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 549 LUSARA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 LUSARA COURT have a pool?
No, 549 LUSARA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 549 LUSARA COURT have accessible units?
No, 549 LUSARA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 549 LUSARA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 549 LUSARA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 549 LUSARA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 549 LUSARA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

