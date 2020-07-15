549 LUSARA COURT.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan media room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Welcome home to the 2BR, 2 and a half bath, 2 car garage home in downtown Dunedin. The large kitchen offers lots of cabinet space and the pantry. Open floor plan offers the spacious dining room/living room combo. There are two suits upstairs. Each has it’s own large bathroom and a walk-in closet. There are a lot of closets. Large two-car garage. The laundry room is upstairs. Very desirable location. Minutes from award-winning beaches, Edgewater Park, Countryside Mall, theater and restaurants and downtown Dunedin!