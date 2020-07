525 BROADWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

YOUR VACATION IS WAITING FOR YOU. THIS 2 BEDROOM AND 1 1/2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN THE PRIME DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN AREA EASY WALK TO SHOPS RESTAURANTS AND THE FAMOUS PINELLAS TRAIL FOR BIKING .THE EFFICIENT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN LEADS TO A SCREENED PORCH FOR RELAXING OR JUST ENJOYING A QUIET MOMENT. .THE LARGE FENCED IN YARD BOASTS OF LARGE OAKS WITH NATURAL FLORIDA LANDSCAPING AND A FIRE-PIT TO ENJOY. THE FRONT PORCH IS GREAT FOR MEETING SOME NEIGHBORS TO SOCIALIZE WITH.. THIS IS DEFINITELY IN THE BEST DOWNTOWN LOCATION `DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN HAS IT ALL WITH PLENTY OF OPPORTUNITIES TO EXPLORE . COMPLETELY FURNISHED AND RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES . JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH . AVAILABLE FROM 4/1/19 THRU 12/31/19 WITH A MINIMUM OF 3 MONTHS. ALSO AVAILABLE 4/1/20 THRU 12/31/20. DO NOT WAIT LONG TOO LONG ON THIS ONE!!!