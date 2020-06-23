All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

515 WILKIE STREET

515 Wilkie Street · No Longer Available
Location

515 Wilkie Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

1930s Craftsman style bungalow in the heart of Dunedin. The home is located on a quiet Brick Street within walking distance to downtown Dunedin, the Pinellas trail, and the intercoastal water. The house has been fully renovated and updated with all the charm of an old home but all the conveniences and eficiencies of a modern structure with high level finishes throughout. Energy efficiency has been achieved with an ultra-efficient advanced air conditioning system, energy efficient windows, brand new reflective metal roof, etc. The electrical and plumbing systems have also been completely replaced for trouble free functionality. The main house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms including a large and private master suite separated from the guest quarters. There's also a dedicated home office. The rear yard is fully fenced and enclosed with tropical Landscaping, paver patio and artificial turf which is super clean and very user-friendly. In the rear yard is an oversized garage utilized as an air-conditioned workshop / exercise room. Above the garage is a full service efficiency apartment. The garage and apartment structure were built new in 2014.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

