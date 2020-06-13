/
homosassa
29 Apartments for rent in Homosassa, FL📍
1 Unit Available
9386 W Bob Court
9386 West Bob Court, Homosassa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2023 sqft
Welcome to this extravagant 3/2 waterfront home located in the heart of old Homosassa. This beauty sits up high on stilts overlooking a canal. The home has two separate levels.
1 Unit Available
6779 S Pinebranch Point
6779 South Pinebranch Point, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1163 sqft
*FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL* Available April 2020. Charming WATERFRONT home with a dock located less than 1/4 mile to the boat ramp. Home features 2 bedrooms ,1 bath and 1 car garage. Beautiful nautical theme through out home.
1 Unit Available
4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP
4401 South Capecove Loop, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
This Homosassa get a way is a slice of heaven - Available for rent on a monthly or weekly basis. The weekly rate is $1000.00 per week. Located on the beautiful Homosassa River. Watch the manatee and dolphin right at the front door.
1 Unit Available
11922 W Waterway Drive
11922 West Waterway Drive, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1132 sqft
Updated waterfront home located in Riverhaven Village. This 1866 sf, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, comes fully furnished. Sit on your screened porch and watch the manatee, kayaks, and boats travel down the Grand Canal.
1 Unit Available
67 Sycamore Circle
67 Sycamore Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1840 sqft
3/2/2 - AVAILABLE NOW! 3/2/2 single family home located in Sugarmill Woods, corner lot, new floors, nice large backyard. Owner just landscaped the front.
1 Unit Available
145 Linder Dr
145 Linder Drive, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2303 sqft
New Construction for rent in Sugarmill Woods. - Brand New 4 Bedroom plus Den located in Beautiful Sugarmill Woods, Homosassa , Fl. This is a deed restricted Golf course community. Living area is 2303 sq ft.
1 Unit Available
78 Cypress Blvd
78 Cypress Boulevard East, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2195 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2/3 Pool Home in Sugarmill Woods!!! - This amazing pool home in sought after Sugarmill Woods is a place to live in decadence. Many details were seen to in this stunning home.
1 Unit Available
485 N Briarcreek Pt
485 North Briar Creek Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Light & bright 2 bed, 2 bath duplex. Lots of tile flooring, inside laundry and fenced back yard. Located on a quiet dead end street. Window units for AC and heat.
1 Unit Available
78 W Cypress Boulevard
78 Cypress Blvd W, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2195 sqft
This amazing pool home in sought after Sugarmill Woods is a place to live in decadence. Many details were seen to in this stunning home.
1 Unit Available
5333 West Homosassa Trail
5333 W Homosassa Trl, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
This centrally located 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is open, airy, bright and cheerful. The master bedroom is private with a large bathroom, walk in closet and a storage closet.
1 Unit Available
6208 W Monticello Street
6208 West Monticello Street, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
WANTED Neat & Clean long term tenant for this super clean freshly redone large 3Bd 2Ba home on Fenced 1/2 acre (approx 125 wide X 180 deep yard) Painted top to bottom with new flooring, New Stainless Oven/Range, Dishwasher,
1 Unit Available
8110 S Suncoast Boulevard
8110 Suncoast Boulevard, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$1,500
5085 sqft
Stand alone office building which features 6 offices, reception area and a break room. Updated restrooms at rear of building.
1 Unit Available
1412 SE Paradise Ave. SE #5
1412 Southeast Paradise Avenue, Crystal River, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
Vacation Rental - This adorable one bedroom, one bath condo is located just seconds away from Three Sisters Springs. This condo is fully furnished, equipped with one Queen and one twin size bed.
1 Unit Available
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!
1 Unit Available
3033 N Caves Valley Path
3033 North Caves Valley Path, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2506 sqft
Excellent opportunity to lease a beautiful home in the Guard Gated Community of Black Diamond. The home is currently listed for sale but the owner will take it off the market for one year.
1 Unit Available
798 Yellowwood Terrace
798 South Yellow Wood Terrace, Lecanto, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
576 sqft
LECANTO * Center of Citrus County *Triplex Updated, 1 bedroom 1 bath, living room open floor plan, kitchen, walk in shower in bath, ceramic tile flooring and updated kitchen. Lawn, water & garbage included.
1 Unit Available
3904 N Calusa Point
3904 North Calusa Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Waterfront get-a-way home in Crystal River includes two bedrooms & two bathrooms. Home comes fully furnished, includes cable/wifi, kayaks & bicycles! This is in an excellent location with deep water & direct access to the Gulf of Mexico.
1 Unit Available
956 NE 8th Avenue
956 Northeast 8th Avenue, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
This is a 2/1 apartment located in Crystal River & it is ready for immediate occupancy. Inside features excellent new renovations done in March of 2020. The entire home has all new paint & laminate flooring throughout each room.
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.
1 Unit Available
9090 W Fort Island Trail
9090 West Fort Island Trail, Citrus County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom, one bath duplex available in an excellent location in Crystal River! Walking distance to Kings Bay & just a short drive to the Ft Island Beach. Also, close to town for the nearest restaurants, grocery store & medical facilities.
1 Unit Available
3060 W PLANTATION PINES Court
3060 W Plantation Pines Ct, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2127 sqft
Located in Citrus County's private, gated golf community BLACK DIAMOND RANCH. This 3/2/2 plus family room is at the end of a cut-de-sac and loos at the practice rang from the back & # 1 green 0f The Highlands course from the screened lanai.
1 Unit Available
18 Sanders Circle
18 Sanders Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2274 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Cypress Village of Sugarmill Woods. Open living space. Separate dining room. Eat in kitchen. Inside laundry room. 2 living areas make one into an office or den. Nice covered patio in back.
