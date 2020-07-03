All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated April 12 2020 at 1:35 AM

505 ASHLEY DRIVE

505 Ashley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

505 Ashley Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location, location, location. Live the downtown Dunedin lifestyle in this chic open plan townhome in the desirable Wellington Place neighborhood located off Highland Avenue in the Downtown Core District of fabulous Dunedin. This stunning townhome features 3 bedrooms; each with its own bathroom, a 2 car garage, a 2 story bright and welcoming family room with a separate dining area and a gorgeous kitchen featuring white cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, a unique large copper sink and stainless steel appliances. One bedroom is located DOWNSTAIRS and features a walk-in closet and a generous sized ensuite bathroom. All the flooring in this exceptional townhome (except carpet in 3rd bedroom) is wood and tile. This wonderful townhome is open and bright and has quality outside space including a large balcony off the master, a balcony off the 3rd bedroom and a spacious patio off the dining room. The inside laundry room features a sink and a newer washer and dryer. This delightful home also has a newer a/c (2019). Walk downtown for dinner or to the many downtown events and breweries. The lifestyle of downtown Dunedin is beyond compare.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 ASHLEY DRIVE have any available units?
505 ASHLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 505 ASHLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 505 ASHLEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 ASHLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
505 ASHLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 ASHLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 505 ASHLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 505 ASHLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 505 ASHLEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 505 ASHLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 ASHLEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 ASHLEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 505 ASHLEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 505 ASHLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 505 ASHLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 505 ASHLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 ASHLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 ASHLEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 505 ASHLEY DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

