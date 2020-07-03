505 ASHLEY DRIVE

Amenities

Location, location, location. Live the downtown Dunedin lifestyle in this chic open plan townhome in the desirable Wellington Place neighborhood located off Highland Avenue in the Downtown Core District of fabulous Dunedin. This stunning townhome features 3 bedrooms; each with its own bathroom, a 2 car garage, a 2 story bright and welcoming family room with a separate dining area and a gorgeous kitchen featuring white cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, a unique large copper sink and stainless steel appliances. One bedroom is located DOWNSTAIRS and features a walk-in closet and a generous sized ensuite bathroom. All the flooring in this exceptional townhome (except carpet in 3rd bedroom) is wood and tile. This wonderful townhome is open and bright and has quality outside space including a large balcony off the master, a balcony off the 3rd bedroom and a spacious patio off the dining room. The inside laundry room features a sink and a newer washer and dryer. This delightful home also has a newer a/c (2019). Walk downtown for dinner or to the many downtown events and breweries. The lifestyle of downtown Dunedin is beyond compare.