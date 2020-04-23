All apartments in Dunedin
5 ISLAND PARK PLACE

5 Island Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

5 Island Park Place, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
No pets, please. ELEVATOR - This condo is beautiful! It offers a nice kitchen with Stainless Appliances, White cabinets, Laundry closet to include a stack washer/dryer. Pretty Wood laminate flooring throughout. Split bedroom plan + a Den/home office/sitting room in addition to the main living area. Sliders look out onto a screened lanai to enjoy the evening breeze. The small Gated community is at the end of Dunedin Causeway - just before entering Honeymoon Island. The condo community has a nice Pool and is steps away from Beaches and Walking/Running paths. Water/Sewer/Trash + Basic Cable included in rental rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 ISLAND PARK PLACE have any available units?
5 ISLAND PARK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 5 ISLAND PARK PLACE have?
Some of 5 ISLAND PARK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 ISLAND PARK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5 ISLAND PARK PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 ISLAND PARK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5 ISLAND PARK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 5 ISLAND PARK PLACE offer parking?
No, 5 ISLAND PARK PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5 ISLAND PARK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 ISLAND PARK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 ISLAND PARK PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5 ISLAND PARK PLACE has a pool.
Does 5 ISLAND PARK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5 ISLAND PARK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5 ISLAND PARK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 ISLAND PARK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 ISLAND PARK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 ISLAND PARK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
