5 ISLAND PARK PLACE

Amenities
No pets, please. ELEVATOR - This condo is beautiful! It offers a nice kitchen with Stainless Appliances, White cabinets, Laundry closet to include a stack washer/dryer. Pretty Wood laminate flooring throughout. Split bedroom plan + a Den/home office/sitting room in addition to the main living area. Sliders look out onto a screened lanai to enjoy the evening breeze. The small Gated community is at the end of Dunedin Causeway - just before entering Honeymoon Island. The condo community has a nice Pool and is steps away from Beaches and Walking/Running paths. Water/Sewer/Trash + Basic Cable included in rental rate.