All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 464 PAULA DRIVE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
464 PAULA DRIVE N
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

464 PAULA DRIVE N

464 North Paula Drive · (727) 784-6040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

464 North Paula Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
pool table
internet access
Dolphin Pointe one bedroom condo located on the third floor (with elevator) on the Dunedin Causeway! Wonderful condo for an annual lease with atrium entrance. The condo has new vinyl plank flooring thru out, living/dining combination with pass thru into kitchen. Sliders from the living area out to open balcony. The community offers a lot of amenities such as coin operated laundry on the first floor, wonderful fishing pier, community pool, private Clubhouse with library area, pool table and free WiFi in the Clubhouse. This is a non smoking residence and no pets please. Located within walking distance to nearby shopping center, restaurants (Frenchy's) and the beach at the Dunedin Causeway! Water, sewer, trash and basic cable (thru WOW cable) is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 PAULA DRIVE N have any available units?
464 PAULA DRIVE N has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 464 PAULA DRIVE N have?
Some of 464 PAULA DRIVE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 PAULA DRIVE N currently offering any rent specials?
464 PAULA DRIVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 PAULA DRIVE N pet-friendly?
No, 464 PAULA DRIVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 464 PAULA DRIVE N offer parking?
No, 464 PAULA DRIVE N does not offer parking.
Does 464 PAULA DRIVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 464 PAULA DRIVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 PAULA DRIVE N have a pool?
Yes, 464 PAULA DRIVE N has a pool.
Does 464 PAULA DRIVE N have accessible units?
No, 464 PAULA DRIVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 464 PAULA DRIVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 464 PAULA DRIVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 464 PAULA DRIVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 464 PAULA DRIVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 464 PAULA DRIVE N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity