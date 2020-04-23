464 PAULA DRIVE N

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool elevator pool table clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool pool table internet access

Dolphin Pointe one bedroom condo located on the third floor (with elevator) on the Dunedin Causeway! Wonderful condo for an annual lease with atrium entrance. The condo has new vinyl plank flooring thru out, living/dining combination with pass thru into kitchen. Sliders from the living area out to open balcony. The community offers a lot of amenities such as coin operated laundry on the first floor, wonderful fishing pier, community pool, private Clubhouse with library area, pool table and free WiFi in the Clubhouse. This is a non smoking residence and no pets please. Located within walking distance to nearby shopping center, restaurants (Frenchy's) and the beach at the Dunedin Causeway! Water, sewer, trash and basic cable (thru WOW cable) is included in the rent.