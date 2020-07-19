All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

460 PAULA DRIVE S

460 South Paula Drive · No Longer Available
Location

460 South Paula Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Located on the Dunedin Causeway. Watch fantastic sunsets every night! Walk to Frenchy's Outpost Famous Seafood Bar & Grill. Walk or bike on the Dunedin Causeway and the Pinellas Trail. World famous Honeymoon Island State Park featuring miles of sugar sand in a natural environment is only 2.5 miles away on the Causeway. Downtown Dunedin is an easy 3 mile bike ride on the Pinellas Trail. Dunedin features many Breweries and Pubs plus many restaurants in a small town, safe environment! City of Dunedin sponsors many festivals, concerts and events! Dunedin is also home to the Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training. Easy drive to Clearwater Beach, Tarpon Springs, St. Petersburg and Tampa. Seasonal rental available 3 to 5 months. HEATED POOL! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Under building parking for 2 cars. Just bring your toothbrush. Minimum rental is 3 months. Maximum rental is 5 months. No pets allowed. Monthly rental fee including tax is $1,808.00 and tenant reimburses actual cable and electric bills to owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 PAULA DRIVE S have any available units?
460 PAULA DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 460 PAULA DRIVE S have?
Some of 460 PAULA DRIVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 PAULA DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
460 PAULA DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 PAULA DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 460 PAULA DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 460 PAULA DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 460 PAULA DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 460 PAULA DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 PAULA DRIVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 PAULA DRIVE S have a pool?
Yes, 460 PAULA DRIVE S has a pool.
Does 460 PAULA DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 460 PAULA DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 460 PAULA DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 PAULA DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 460 PAULA DRIVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 PAULA DRIVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
