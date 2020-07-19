460 PAULA DRIVE S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill

Located on the Dunedin Causeway. Watch fantastic sunsets every night! Walk to Frenchy's Outpost Famous Seafood Bar & Grill. Walk or bike on the Dunedin Causeway and the Pinellas Trail. World famous Honeymoon Island State Park featuring miles of sugar sand in a natural environment is only 2.5 miles away on the Causeway. Downtown Dunedin is an easy 3 mile bike ride on the Pinellas Trail. Dunedin features many Breweries and Pubs plus many restaurants in a small town, safe environment! City of Dunedin sponsors many festivals, concerts and events! Dunedin is also home to the Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training. Easy drive to Clearwater Beach, Tarpon Springs, St. Petersburg and Tampa. Seasonal rental available 3 to 5 months. HEATED POOL! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Under building parking for 2 cars. Just bring your toothbrush. Minimum rental is 3 months. Maximum rental is 5 months. No pets allowed. Monthly rental fee including tax is $1,808.00 and tenant reimburses actual cable and electric bills to owner.