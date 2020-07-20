434 SKINNER BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. NEXT TO DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN AND PINELLAS TRAIL. Take your bicycle's or just go jogging or take a walk to the Main Street and you will have a blast. Minutes away from Honeymoon Island. Three story build architectural. All the Amenities around in few minutes, Meese Hospital, Countryside Mall, All the schools, Grocery stores, Marina, Close to Clearwater Beach. This spacious 3 Bed/3 Bath town home has hardwood flooring through out, ceiling fan in every room, Blinds, Crown Molding, 3 walk in closets, Very nice Kitchen with Granite Counters and space for stool bars. Perfect for a family.