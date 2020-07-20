All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

434 SKINNER BOULEVARD

434 Skinner Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

434 Skinner Boulevard, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. NEXT TO DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN AND PINELLAS TRAIL. Take your bicycle's or just go jogging or take a walk to the Main Street and you will have a blast. Minutes away from Honeymoon Island. Three story build architectural. All the Amenities around in few minutes, Meese Hospital, Countryside Mall, All the schools, Grocery stores, Marina, Close to Clearwater Beach. This spacious 3 Bed/3 Bath town home has hardwood flooring through out, ceiling fan in every room, Blinds, Crown Molding, 3 walk in closets, Very nice Kitchen with Granite Counters and space for stool bars. Perfect for a family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 SKINNER BOULEVARD have any available units?
434 SKINNER BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 434 SKINNER BOULEVARD have?
Some of 434 SKINNER BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 SKINNER BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
434 SKINNER BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 SKINNER BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 434 SKINNER BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 434 SKINNER BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 434 SKINNER BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 434 SKINNER BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 SKINNER BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 SKINNER BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 434 SKINNER BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 434 SKINNER BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 434 SKINNER BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 434 SKINNER BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 SKINNER BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 434 SKINNER BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 SKINNER BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
