Dunedin, FL
433 S PAULA DRIVE
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

433 S PAULA DRIVE

433 Paula Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

433 Paula Dr S, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Two story townhome overlooking the Gulf!
2nd floor townhome in South Paula Pointe has two stories on the Gulf (condo unit below on first floor). Neutral colors, tiled entrance, remodeled kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counters, split bedroom plan with each bedroom having their own private bathroom. Washer and dryer off kitchen, breakfast bar, balcony off back with steps to water, community pool and covered parking. This is a non smoking residence with water, sewer, trash and basic cable is included in the rent and no pets please. Walk to beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

