433 S PAULA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Two story townhome overlooking the Gulf!

2nd floor townhome in South Paula Pointe has two stories on the Gulf (condo unit below on first floor). Neutral colors, tiled entrance, remodeled kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counters, split bedroom plan with each bedroom having their own private bathroom. Washer and dryer off kitchen, breakfast bar, balcony off back with steps to water, community pool and covered parking. This is a non smoking residence with water, sewer, trash and basic cable is included in the rent and no pets please. Walk to beach!