Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage townhouse in a gorgeous gated community. This is a fantastic home with high vaulted ceilings. Three large bedrooms with plenty of closet spaces. Huge loft area that can be used as an office or lounge area. The community offers a swimming pool. Near to many amenities including Countryside Mall, restaurants, major highways and much more.