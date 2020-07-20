All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

3345 Covered Bridge Drive West

3345 Covered Bridge Dr W · No Longer Available
Location

3345 Covered Bridge Dr W, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Spacious, light, bright 2 Master BR Dunedin townhome in gated community. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Spacious, light, bright 2 Master BR Dunedin townhome in gated community. Annual/Unfurnished Rental. Cathedral and vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, large window openings. Backs to treed common grounds with view of the covered bridge from screened-in patio. Close to community pool. Freshly painted dcor color and professionally cleaned. New washer/dryer on bedroom level. Large, open, flexible space between two bedrooms can be used for home office/entertainment-gaming area/workout room. Two full baths upper level with bath on main level. Kitchengranite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, tiled kitchen with room for small eat-in table. Ample sized 2-car garage with driveway for 2 cars. Guest only parking spaces next to pool. Rent includes garbage pick-up, yard maintenance, and use of pool. One small dog ok with $200NR pet fee and $300 refundable deposit. Sorry, No Cat. There is a one time association approval fee for HOA ($50), please allow 2 weeks for approval. Easy access to Honeymoon Island Causeway, Pinellas Trail, US 19, groceries, banks, fine dining, Home Depot, Countryside Mall and a short drive to the white sandy beach of Clearwater! If you have additional questions contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1496082?accessKey=5cd1

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT THE PROPERTY PLEASE CONTACT LISA 813-532-9680

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4782329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3345 Covered Bridge Drive West have any available units?
3345 Covered Bridge Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 3345 Covered Bridge Drive West have?
Some of 3345 Covered Bridge Drive West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3345 Covered Bridge Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
3345 Covered Bridge Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3345 Covered Bridge Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 3345 Covered Bridge Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 3345 Covered Bridge Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 3345 Covered Bridge Drive West offers parking.
Does 3345 Covered Bridge Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3345 Covered Bridge Drive West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3345 Covered Bridge Drive West have a pool?
Yes, 3345 Covered Bridge Drive West has a pool.
Does 3345 Covered Bridge Drive West have accessible units?
No, 3345 Covered Bridge Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 3345 Covered Bridge Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3345 Covered Bridge Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3345 Covered Bridge Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 3345 Covered Bridge Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.
