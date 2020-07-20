3345 Covered Bridge Drive West

Amenities

Spacious, light, bright 2 Master BR Dunedin townhome in gated community. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Spacious, light, bright 2 Master BR Dunedin townhome in gated community. Annual/Unfurnished Rental. Cathedral and vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, large window openings. Backs to treed common grounds with view of the covered bridge from screened-in patio. Close to community pool. Freshly painted dcor color and professionally cleaned. New washer/dryer on bedroom level. Large, open, flexible space between two bedrooms can be used for home office/entertainment-gaming area/workout room. Two full baths upper level with bath on main level. Kitchengranite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, tiled kitchen with room for small eat-in table. Ample sized 2-car garage with driveway for 2 cars. Guest only parking spaces next to pool. Rent includes garbage pick-up, yard maintenance, and use of pool. One small dog ok with $200NR pet fee and $300 refundable deposit. Sorry, No Cat. There is a one time association approval fee for HOA ($50), please allow 2 weeks for approval. Easy access to Honeymoon Island Causeway, Pinellas Trail, US 19, groceries, banks, fine dining, Home Depot, Countryside Mall and a short drive to the white sandy beach of Clearwater! If you have additional questions contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



No Cats Allowed



