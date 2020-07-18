All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 3326 Covered Bridge Dr W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
3326 Covered Bridge Dr W
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3326 Covered Bridge Dr W

3326 Covered Bridge West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3326 Covered Bridge West, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Townhome in Covered Bridge 2nr/2ba/2car gar with community pool/gated! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Spacious, light, bright 2 Master BR townhome in gated community. Yearly/Annual unfurnished rental. Sorry no pets. Home features Cathedral and Vaulted ceilings, updated lighting, ceiling fans and Plantation Shutters thru out home. Kitchen is updated with granite countertops, newer appliances, mobile island, breakfast bar & room for a small eat in table. First floor is all tile. Screened in porch flows out to a lovely secluded patio. Community pool is across the street and home has been professionally cleaned. Full size washer dryer is located conveniently on second floor of bedroom level. Master bedroom has it's own private bath and 1/2 bath located on first level. Rent includes trash, community pool, yard care. First full month's rent and equal security deposit apply. There is a one time Association Approval required prior to move in. $50 per adult. Easy access to shops, fine dining, Home Depot, Hwy 19, pharmacy, banks, Clearwater Countryside Mall and only a short drive to Honeymoon Island and Clearwater Beach!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Lisa Conners with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5911480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 Covered Bridge Dr W have any available units?
3326 Covered Bridge Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 3326 Covered Bridge Dr W have?
Some of 3326 Covered Bridge Dr W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3326 Covered Bridge Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
3326 Covered Bridge Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 Covered Bridge Dr W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3326 Covered Bridge Dr W is pet friendly.
Does 3326 Covered Bridge Dr W offer parking?
Yes, 3326 Covered Bridge Dr W offers parking.
Does 3326 Covered Bridge Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3326 Covered Bridge Dr W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 Covered Bridge Dr W have a pool?
Yes, 3326 Covered Bridge Dr W has a pool.
Does 3326 Covered Bridge Dr W have accessible units?
No, 3326 Covered Bridge Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 Covered Bridge Dr W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3326 Covered Bridge Dr W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3326 Covered Bridge Dr W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3326 Covered Bridge Dr W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg