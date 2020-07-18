3326 Covered Bridge Dr W

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Stunning Townhome in Covered Bridge 2nr/2ba/2car gar with community pool/gated! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Spacious, light, bright 2 Master BR townhome in gated community. Yearly/Annual unfurnished rental. Sorry no pets. Home features Cathedral and Vaulted ceilings, updated lighting, ceiling fans and Plantation Shutters thru out home. Kitchen is updated with granite countertops, newer appliances, mobile island, breakfast bar & room for a small eat in table. First floor is all tile. Screened in porch flows out to a lovely secluded patio. Community pool is across the street and home has been professionally cleaned. Full size washer dryer is located conveniently on second floor of bedroom level. Master bedroom has it's own private bath and 1/2 bath located on first level. Rent includes trash, community pool, yard care. First full month's rent and equal security deposit apply. There is a one time Association Approval required prior to move in. $50 per adult. Easy access to shops, fine dining, Home Depot, Hwy 19, pharmacy, banks, Clearwater Countryside Mall and only a short drive to Honeymoon Island and Clearwater Beach!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Lisa Conners with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.



No Cats Allowed



