324 SAN JOSE

DUNEDIN: Completely updated 2/2/1 SFR in beautiful Dunedin. Don’t miss this move in ready 2-bedroom, 2 bath, single car garage within minutes of walking distance to both the Pinellas trails and the Gulf of Mexico. This home offers 1,196 heated sq. ft, brand new appliances in kitchen, all new paint, all new gray laminate flooring, remodeled bathrooms, all new ceiling fans throughout, enclosed back lanai with lots of windows, large backyard with concrete patio, washer/dryer hook-ups in garage. This home won’t last long! All decisions regarding a pet will be made by the owners. Lawn service is included with rent.