320 BROADWAY
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:16 PM

320 BROADWAY

320 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

320 Broadway, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy the Dunedin lifestyle in this adorable home. Walking distant to downtown, the Blue Jays stadium, and the beautiful Edgewater Drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 BROADWAY have any available units?
320 BROADWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
Is 320 BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
320 BROADWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 BROADWAY pet-friendly?
No, 320 BROADWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 320 BROADWAY offer parking?
Yes, 320 BROADWAY offers parking.
Does 320 BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 BROADWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 320 BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 320 BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 320 BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 320 BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 BROADWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 BROADWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 BROADWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
