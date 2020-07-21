317 PERSHING STREET

Amenities

This lovely 3 bedroom/1 bath house has a Beach Cottage feel and is ocated on a quiet dead-end street in the highly desired City of Dunedin. It has private parking on a pebbled driveway and extra parking on front parking pad, as well as open street parking. The lush, green, tropical, fenced-in backyard surrounds a very large enclosed, screened porch with ceiling fans for a nice breeze. The lanai overlooks a naturally landscaped, shaded backyard featuring a fire-pit great for entertaining, a rock garden, two storage sheds and a compost pit to make natural fertilizer. The Landlord will maintain landscaping! The interior has a great deal of character which will truly charm you. The bright Kitchen has an island, plenty of cupboard storage space and brand new appliances. The Master Bedroom, Living Room and Entryway have unique and stunning stained glass windows. The Master Bedroom has been tastefully updated and revamped. The large and open Living Area has space saving built-in Shelving. The split Bedroom plan offers plenty of privacy and space. There are closets in all 3 bedrooms and a hidden storage. The updated Bathroom is fully tiled and has a combined bath tub and shower. The Laundry Room is accessible from one of the Bedrooms. The house is perfectly located across from Weaver Park and the Gulf of Mexico. It is walking distance from Downtown Dunedin and one block from the Pinellas Trail. This is a perfect rental, offering high quality living at an affordable price. Come make this house your new home today!