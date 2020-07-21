All apartments in Dunedin
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
317 PERSHING STREET
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

317 PERSHING STREET

317 Pershing Street · No Longer Available
Location

317 Pershing Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This lovely 3 bedroom/1 bath house has a Beach Cottage feel and is ocated on a quiet dead-end street in the highly desired City of Dunedin. It has private parking on a pebbled driveway and extra parking on front parking pad, as well as open street parking. The lush, green, tropical, fenced-in backyard surrounds a very large enclosed, screened porch with ceiling fans for a nice breeze. The lanai overlooks a naturally landscaped, shaded backyard featuring a fire-pit great for entertaining, a rock garden, two storage sheds and a compost pit to make natural fertilizer. The Landlord will maintain landscaping! The interior has a great deal of character which will truly charm you. The bright Kitchen has an island, plenty of cupboard storage space and brand new appliances. The Master Bedroom, Living Room and Entryway have unique and stunning stained glass windows. The Master Bedroom has been tastefully updated and revamped. The large and open Living Area has space saving built-in Shelving. The split Bedroom plan offers plenty of privacy and space. There are closets in all 3 bedrooms and a hidden storage. The updated Bathroom is fully tiled and has a combined bath tub and shower. The Laundry Room is accessible from one of the Bedrooms. The house is perfectly located across from Weaver Park and the Gulf of Mexico. It is walking distance from Downtown Dunedin and one block from the Pinellas Trail. This is a perfect rental, offering high quality living at an affordable price. Come make this house your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 PERSHING STREET have any available units?
317 PERSHING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 317 PERSHING STREET have?
Some of 317 PERSHING STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 PERSHING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
317 PERSHING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 PERSHING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 317 PERSHING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 317 PERSHING STREET offer parking?
Yes, 317 PERSHING STREET offers parking.
Does 317 PERSHING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 PERSHING STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 PERSHING STREET have a pool?
No, 317 PERSHING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 317 PERSHING STREET have accessible units?
No, 317 PERSHING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 317 PERSHING STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 PERSHING STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 PERSHING STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 PERSHING STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
