Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

2700 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

2700 Bayshore Boulevard · (727) 798-5292
Location

2700 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2311 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Want to live minutes away and a short walk from the causeway to Honeymoon Island? Steps to a private park overlooking St Joseph's Sound and the Gulf of Mexico? Don't miss your opportunity to lease this gorgeous 1 bed/1 bath condo in a very well maintained waterfront community. 3rd floor overlooking the heated pool. Elevator access and laundry room on each floor. Everything included in rent accept electric and internet. LOCATION!! Across from the Pinellas Trail and minutes to downtown Dunedin and Palm Harbor. Grocery, pharmacy, shops, restaurants and bars all nearby!! Looking for a long term tenant. Application and approval process required. 1 small pet allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

