2700 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD.

Want to live minutes away and a short walk from the causeway to Honeymoon Island? Steps to a private park overlooking St Joseph's Sound and the Gulf of Mexico? Don't miss your opportunity to lease this gorgeous 1 bed/1 bath condo in a very well maintained waterfront community. 3rd floor overlooking the heated pool. Elevator access and laundry room on each floor. Everything included in rent accept electric and internet. LOCATION!! Across from the Pinellas Trail and minutes to downtown Dunedin and Palm Harbor. Grocery, pharmacy, shops, restaurants and bars all nearby!! Looking for a long term tenant. Application and approval process required. 1 small pet allowed