2691 WOODETTE DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher gym

Coconut Villas of Dunedin is now offering beautiful Caribbean style waterfront 2 bed 1 bath condo located in Dunedin on Honeymoon Island, with a priceless view. Fish off our private docks or sit and relax within lush tropical surroundings while watching the dolphins and manatees.



Tile flooring throughout, bedrooms have large closets and ceiling fans. Light oak kitchen cabinets with granite counters, built-in microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Great open living room/dining room with sliding glass doors opening to your own private patio overlooking the water. Lots of closet space and storage, on-site laundry.



So convenient you can walk from your condo to everything coconut villas has to offer - causeway plaza, gym, banks, gas station, restaurants and more. Just minutes from downtown Dunedin and the beaches. Condos are available furnished at a slightly higher price.