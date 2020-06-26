2664 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W

Amenities

Sun, sea, and sand. Spacious second floor one bedroom unit on Dunedin Causeway. Bike or jog to Caladesi Island State Park, and public beaches. Or, take the Pinellas County Trail into Dunedin, or North towards Tarpon. This unit has easy care ceramic tile throughout and attractive updated kitchen. You'll enter the complex through a secured front door. Attached garage is available for storing bicycles, and there is off-street parking directly in front of the unit. Take advantage of the large patio deck at the back of the complex which is directly on the Sound, to enjoy endless sunsets, and watch the porpoise play. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Unfortunately, we cannot allow any pets. This property faces the street, but has a small water view from inside the unit.