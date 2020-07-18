All apartments in Dunedin
261 ABERDEEN STREET

261 Aberdeen Street · No Longer Available
Location

261 Aberdeen Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
APPLICATION PENDING!! This house is a beautiful bungalow style home, two bedrooms two bathrooms. Newly renovated kitchen, stunning backyard area with inground pool and spa, outdoor grilling area with a coal fire stove. Lovely screened in spacious bar area with seating available and most bar amenities. This home is located right next to the water, a short walk from you front porch will take you right to an ocean view. Driving 20 minutes over the bridge can take you to downtown Tampa or some of the most scenic beaches in the bay area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 ABERDEEN STREET have any available units?
261 ABERDEEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 261 ABERDEEN STREET have?
Some of 261 ABERDEEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 ABERDEEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
261 ABERDEEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 ABERDEEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 261 ABERDEEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 261 ABERDEEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 261 ABERDEEN STREET offers parking.
Does 261 ABERDEEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 261 ABERDEEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 ABERDEEN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 261 ABERDEEN STREET has a pool.
Does 261 ABERDEEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 261 ABERDEEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 261 ABERDEEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 261 ABERDEEN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 261 ABERDEEN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 ABERDEEN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
