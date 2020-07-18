261 ABERDEEN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

APPLICATION PENDING!! This house is a beautiful bungalow style home, two bedrooms two bathrooms. Newly renovated kitchen, stunning backyard area with inground pool and spa, outdoor grilling area with a coal fire stove. Lovely screened in spacious bar area with seating available and most bar amenities. This home is located right next to the water, a short walk from you front porch will take you right to an ocean view. Driving 20 minutes over the bridge can take you to downtown Tampa or some of the most scenic beaches in the bay area!