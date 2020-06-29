260 LYNDHURST STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Fully Furnished! Unique home in a GREAT location. Steps to the Fenway Hotel and the bay. Partial view of ocean. Close to clearwater beach and downtown Dunedin!! Main house has a lot of charm (guest apt above garage is NOT included in the lease, Garage is NOT included in lease. Large Driveway for tenants to park). Beautiful courtyard with a pool and mature landscaping connects the guest house and main house and is a common area. Main house has 3 bedrooms and 1 office that can be set up as bedroom. 5th room is above garage (not part of the lease).