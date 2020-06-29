All apartments in Dunedin
260 LYNDHURST STREET
260 LYNDHURST STREET

260 Lyndhurst Street · No Longer Available
Location

260 Lyndhurst Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Fully Furnished! Unique home in a GREAT location. Steps to the Fenway Hotel and the bay. Partial view of ocean. Close to clearwater beach and downtown Dunedin!! Main house has a lot of charm (guest apt above garage is NOT included in the lease, Garage is NOT included in lease. Large Driveway for tenants to park). Beautiful courtyard with a pool and mature landscaping connects the guest house and main house and is a common area. Main house has 3 bedrooms and 1 office that can be set up as bedroom. 5th room is above garage (not part of the lease).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 LYNDHURST STREET have any available units?
260 LYNDHURST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 260 LYNDHURST STREET have?
Some of 260 LYNDHURST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 LYNDHURST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
260 LYNDHURST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 LYNDHURST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 260 LYNDHURST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 260 LYNDHURST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 260 LYNDHURST STREET offers parking.
Does 260 LYNDHURST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 LYNDHURST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 LYNDHURST STREET have a pool?
Yes, 260 LYNDHURST STREET has a pool.
Does 260 LYNDHURST STREET have accessible units?
No, 260 LYNDHURST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 260 LYNDHURST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 LYNDHURST STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 260 LYNDHURST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 LYNDHURST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
