260 LYNDHURST STREET

Amenities
Fully Furnished! Unique home in a GREAT location. Steps to the Fenway Hotel and the bay. Partial view of ocean. Close to clearwater beach and downtown Dunedin!! Main house has a lot of charm (guest apt above garage is NOT included in the lease, Garage is NOT included in lease. Large Driveway for tenants to park). Beautiful courtyard with a pool and mature landscaping connects the guest house and main house and is a common area. Main house has 3 bedrooms and 1 office that can be set up as bedroom. 5th room is above garage (not part of the lease).