238 ALBERT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION ... steps away from the downtown shops, dining, park and marina. Walk down to the Fenway for dinner and stroll down Bayshore in minutes from this absolutely beautiful 3 bed 2 bath bungalow. The detached 2 car garage and the oversized 1/3 of an acre property is in the highly sought after city of Dunedin. Enjoy the brick paved street as you drive up your extended drive to the 2 car garage; step inside the enclosed foyer and then into the grand great room with the original wood floors; wood burning fireplace and wall of windows the front; the updated kitchen is off the dining space and offers white raised panel cabinets and granite tops; brand new stainless appliances and inlayed stainless sink; the master bedroom has closet and bath with shower; the split plan offers 2 other spacious bedrooms on the opposite side of home with ample closet space - 1 being a cedar closet and an updated bath in between with solid surface counters on white raised panel cabinets; also enjoy an oversized FLorida Bonus room along the back of the home with windows surrounding the room allowing the light in; overlooking the gracious yard with picnic table; you will find the lifestyle of vacation living every day ... light, bright and move in ready.