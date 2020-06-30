All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:11 AM

238 ALBERT STREET

238 Albert Street · No Longer Available
Location

238 Albert Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION ... steps away from the downtown shops, dining, park and marina. Walk down to the Fenway for dinner and stroll down Bayshore in minutes from this absolutely beautiful 3 bed 2 bath bungalow. The detached 2 car garage and the oversized 1/3 of an acre property is in the highly sought after city of Dunedin. Enjoy the brick paved street as you drive up your extended drive to the 2 car garage; step inside the enclosed foyer and then into the grand great room with the original wood floors; wood burning fireplace and wall of windows the front; the updated kitchen is off the dining space and offers white raised panel cabinets and granite tops; brand new stainless appliances and inlayed stainless sink; the master bedroom has closet and bath with shower; the split plan offers 2 other spacious bedrooms on the opposite side of home with ample closet space - 1 being a cedar closet and an updated bath in between with solid surface counters on white raised panel cabinets; also enjoy an oversized FLorida Bonus room along the back of the home with windows surrounding the room allowing the light in; overlooking the gracious yard with picnic table; you will find the lifestyle of vacation living every day ... light, bright and move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 ALBERT STREET have any available units?
238 ALBERT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 238 ALBERT STREET have?
Some of 238 ALBERT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 ALBERT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
238 ALBERT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 ALBERT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 238 ALBERT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 238 ALBERT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 238 ALBERT STREET offers parking.
Does 238 ALBERT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 ALBERT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 ALBERT STREET have a pool?
No, 238 ALBERT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 238 ALBERT STREET have accessible units?
No, 238 ALBERT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 238 ALBERT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 ALBERT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 238 ALBERT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 ALBERT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

