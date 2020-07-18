All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

227 SOMERSET CIRCLE

227 Somerset Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

227 Somerset Circle North, Dunedin, FL 34698
Somerset of Dunedin

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Very comfortable villa offering 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with dining and living room combo, open kitchen area with breakfast nook and lovely bay window to enjoy the daylight. Kitchen has a new refrigerator, new dishwasher, new double sink, new microwave, Tile flooring throughout the unit. This unit has been upgraded just recently and looks clean, bright and fresh. The lanai opens up to a backyard with space for BBQ cooking and pleasure moments. Mature landscape. Washer/dryer hookups in lanai area.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 SOMERSET CIRCLE have any available units?
227 SOMERSET CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 227 SOMERSET CIRCLE have?
Some of 227 SOMERSET CIRCLE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 SOMERSET CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
227 SOMERSET CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 SOMERSET CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 227 SOMERSET CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 227 SOMERSET CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 227 SOMERSET CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 227 SOMERSET CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 SOMERSET CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 SOMERSET CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 227 SOMERSET CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 227 SOMERSET CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 227 SOMERSET CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 227 SOMERSET CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 SOMERSET CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 SOMERSET CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 SOMERSET CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
