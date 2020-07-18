227 SOMERSET CIRCLE

Amenities

Very comfortable villa offering 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with dining and living room combo, open kitchen area with breakfast nook and lovely bay window to enjoy the daylight. Kitchen has a new refrigerator, new dishwasher, new double sink, new microwave, Tile flooring throughout the unit. This unit has been upgraded just recently and looks clean, bright and fresh. The lanai opens up to a backyard with space for BBQ cooking and pleasure moments. Mature landscape. Washer/dryer hookups in lanai area.

