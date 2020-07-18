2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This beautiful home in the highly sought after gated community of Highland Woods, boasts 4 generous bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a large family room, and a formal dining room with views to a tropical look pool. This well appointed home has a brand new modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, countertops, white cabinets and a center island. This delightful home has brand new carpet and new interior paint.

There is plenty of natural light and room to grow in this well laid out open floor plan. Close to excellent schools, shopping, downtown Dunedin and the beach. This delightful home ticks all the boxes. Pool and yard service included. No Pets and no smoking please.