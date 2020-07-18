All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE

2249 Highland Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2249 Highland Woods Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This beautiful home in the highly sought after gated community of Highland Woods, boasts 4 generous bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a large family room, and a formal dining room with views to a tropical look pool. This well appointed home has a brand new modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, countertops, white cabinets and a center island. This delightful home has brand new carpet and new interior paint.
There is plenty of natural light and room to grow in this well laid out open floor plan. Close to excellent schools, shopping, downtown Dunedin and the beach. This delightful home ticks all the boxes. Pool and yard service included. No Pets and no smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2249 HIGHLAND WOODS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
