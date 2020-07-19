2130 MANGRUM DRIVE

3 bed 2 bath home in Dunedin. Beautifully updated and ready to move in. Spacious open floor plan great for families and entertaining. Updated kitchen with dark wood cabinets and granite counter tops. Located on the 3rd hole of Dunedin Golf Club. Take your cart to golf or just up to clubhouse for a meal. Easy commute to Tampa and minutes to Downtown Dunedin or Honeymoon and Caladesi Island.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
