209 GROVE CIRCLE S
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:45 PM

209 GROVE CIRCLE S

209 Grove Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

209 Grove Circle South, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful remodeled two story home tucked away amid the oak trees in charming Dunedin, close to the Blue Jay Stadium. This home sits on a double lot with circular drive to the front porch complete with rocking chairs. Walk into soaring open ceilings, beautiful wood flooring thru out the living, dining and kitchen area. Kitchen with gorgeous counters, new cabinets and stainless appliances plus center island to gather around. Up the stairs to the three bedrooms and baths. Spacious master bedroom with doors out to open deck, master bath with large vanity area and shower. Two spacious guest bedrooms with twin beds, each having its' own private bath. Laundry room off the kitchen with washer and dryer. Private fenced back yard. This is a non smoking residence. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable, internet and up to $100 of electric monthly. All short term rentals are subject to a 13% sales/tourist tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 GROVE CIRCLE S have any available units?
209 GROVE CIRCLE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 209 GROVE CIRCLE S have?
Some of 209 GROVE CIRCLE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 GROVE CIRCLE S currently offering any rent specials?
209 GROVE CIRCLE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 GROVE CIRCLE S pet-friendly?
No, 209 GROVE CIRCLE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 209 GROVE CIRCLE S offer parking?
Yes, 209 GROVE CIRCLE S offers parking.
Does 209 GROVE CIRCLE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 GROVE CIRCLE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 GROVE CIRCLE S have a pool?
No, 209 GROVE CIRCLE S does not have a pool.
Does 209 GROVE CIRCLE S have accessible units?
No, 209 GROVE CIRCLE S does not have accessible units.
Does 209 GROVE CIRCLE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 GROVE CIRCLE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 GROVE CIRCLE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 GROVE CIRCLE S does not have units with air conditioning.

