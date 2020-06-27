209 GROVE CIRCLE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful remodeled two story home tucked away amid the oak trees in charming Dunedin, close to the Blue Jay Stadium. This home sits on a double lot with circular drive to the front porch complete with rocking chairs. Walk into soaring open ceilings, beautiful wood flooring thru out the living, dining and kitchen area. Kitchen with gorgeous counters, new cabinets and stainless appliances plus center island to gather around. Up the stairs to the three bedrooms and baths. Spacious master bedroom with doors out to open deck, master bath with large vanity area and shower. Two spacious guest bedrooms with twin beds, each having its' own private bath. Laundry room off the kitchen with washer and dryer. Private fenced back yard. This is a non smoking residence. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable, internet and up to $100 of electric monthly. All short term rentals are subject to a 13% sales/tourist tax.