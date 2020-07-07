2020 HARVARD AVENUE

Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in a great location in Dunedin. This well-maintained home has an updated kitchen, spacious living room, eat-in kitchen, Florida room and a large, fenced backyard. Great location close to downtown Dunedin, Dunedin Golf Course, Hammock Park, the Dunedin Fine Art Center and Community Center and the Pinellas Trail. The house is a short drive to Honeymoon Island and the Dunedin Causeway. The home is currently being re-painted but it will be available for a year lease at the end of November. More pictures to come.