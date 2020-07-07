All apartments in Dunedin
2020 HARVARD AVENUE
2020 HARVARD AVENUE

2020 Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Harvard Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in a great location in Dunedin. This well-maintained home has an updated kitchen, spacious living room, eat-in kitchen, Florida room and a large, fenced backyard. Great location close to downtown Dunedin, Dunedin Golf Course, Hammock Park, the Dunedin Fine Art Center and Community Center and the Pinellas Trail. The house is a short drive to Honeymoon Island and the Dunedin Causeway. The home is currently being re-painted but it will be available for a year lease at the end of November. More pictures to come.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 HARVARD AVENUE have any available units?
2020 HARVARD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 2020 HARVARD AVENUE have?
Some of 2020 HARVARD AVENUE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 HARVARD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2020 HARVARD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 HARVARD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2020 HARVARD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 2020 HARVARD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2020 HARVARD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2020 HARVARD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 HARVARD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 HARVARD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2020 HARVARD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2020 HARVARD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2020 HARVARD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 HARVARD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 HARVARD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 HARVARD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 HARVARD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
