200 MAIN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Live at Prestigious Victoria Place built 2016 ...Unfurnished Top Floor CORNER unit Condo with a WATERVIEW from Master bdrm located right on Main St. in Historic Downtown Dunedin > WALKABLE to everything and just steps away from the Marina and the intracoastal waterway. You will Love this Newer built Luxury Gated corner unit on the Top 4th floor. 2bedroom 2Full Bath Split bedroom unit WALKABLE TO EVERYTHING DOWNTOWN>>Restaurants, Icecream shops, Boutiques, Arts/craft Shows, Festivals, Parades, Pinellas Trail,etc. From the master suite you will enjoy "subtle waterviews" of St Joseph sound. This beautiful unit has hardwood floors throughout. The gorgeous kitchen offers; solid wood soft close cabinets, with exotic granite counter tops, ALL high end stainless steel appliances including a gas range, and a laundry room with full size stacked front load washer/dryer conveniently accessible behind the kitchen. a 5-10 Minute drive to Dunedin Beach, Honeymoon Island, or Caladesi Island and just about 10 minutes to Trip Advisors #1 Clearwater Beach-you will love it! included in rental price--Cable,Gas,Water,Sewer,Trash- Parking space 25/26, Storage #7, Owner requests-No Smoking/No Pets