1775 Hampton Ln 0212

Amenities

- All age complex and pet friendly. Full size washer and dryer, wood burning fireplace, walk in closet. Community offers pool, hot tub/ spa, fitness center, tennis courts, air conditioned racquetball court, playground and more. Minutes to Dunedin Beach, minutes to US 19 & shopping. Back ground check $50 per adult, (no prior evictions or felonies) HUD OK (Section 8 okay only if you qualify without section 8 funds) Association requires $50 application fee and refundable $200 water and key deposit.



(RLNE4709967)