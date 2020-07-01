1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE

Amenities

The epitome of Dunedin Charm, this 3-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, oversized 2 car garage home has 1760 sq ft of living space!! Nestled on a 1/4 acre lot in Dunedin Isles, has private fenced in yard and open deck for entertaining!! This charming home has many unique amenities which you won't find in other homes in this area. Original hardwood floors; huge living room, crown molding; bay window with sitting area; 476 sq ft master suite with full bath and large walk in closet, lush tropical landscaping with xeriscape front yard! ALL yard maintenance is included with rent! Huge 4-car driveway; outdoor wooden storage shed, Potting shed area attached to home, great for gardening. Bright kitchen with eat in space, breakfast bar, newer appliances and pantry. Split plan with 2 large bedrooms on North end of home, 1 with the private 1/2 bath. The perfect location with waterfront park only 3 blocks away to enjoy the sunsets, the Pinellas Bike Trail right across the street, Hammock Park's beautiful acreage right around the corner, Dunedin Causeway and beaches just 1.5 miles up the road and the entrance to Honeymoon Island State Park only 4 miles away! Downtown Dunedin is just 1.5 miles south, with its great downtown festivals, food, cute shops, ice cream, parks and more!!