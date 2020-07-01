All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:41 AM

1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE

1757 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1757 Douglas Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The epitome of Dunedin Charm, this 3-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, oversized 2 car garage home has 1760 sq ft of living space!! Nestled on a 1/4 acre lot in Dunedin Isles, has private fenced in yard and open deck for entertaining!! This charming home has many unique amenities which you won't find in other homes in this area. Original hardwood floors; huge living room, crown molding; bay window with sitting area; 476 sq ft master suite with full bath and large walk in closet, lush tropical landscaping with xeriscape front yard! ALL yard maintenance is included with rent! Huge 4-car driveway; outdoor wooden storage shed, Potting shed area attached to home, great for gardening. Bright kitchen with eat in space, breakfast bar, newer appliances and pantry. Split plan with 2 large bedrooms on North end of home, 1 with the private 1/2 bath. The perfect location with waterfront park only 3 blocks away to enjoy the sunsets, the Pinellas Bike Trail right across the street, Hammock Park's beautiful acreage right around the corner, Dunedin Causeway and beaches just 1.5 miles up the road and the entrance to Honeymoon Island State Park only 4 miles away! Downtown Dunedin is just 1.5 miles south, with its great downtown festivals, food, cute shops, ice cream, parks and more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE have any available units?
1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE have?
Some of 1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1757 DOUGLAS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg