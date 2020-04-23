1754 HAMPTON LANE

Amenities
3/2 Condo in desirable Harbourtowne Community. 2nd floor Captiva floor plan features vaulted ceilings, inside laundry room with full size washer & dryer, wood burning fireplace. Tile flooring throughout. Assigned parking. Well managed community with association management on-site. Pet friendly complex. Unit is located in center of complex with easy access to refreshing pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, indoor racquetball court, clubhouse and tennis courts. Convenient location in a non-flood zone area within 2 miles of Pinellas Trail, sandy beaches on Honeymoon Island or nearby shopping boutiques, restaurants and microbreweries in Dunedin, Palm Harbor, Oldsmar, Ozona. Tampa or St. Petersburg/Clearwater international airports 20 minutes away! Showings / available after April 15th.