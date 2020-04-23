1754 HAMPTON LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court tennis court

3/2 Condo in desirable Harbourtowne Community. 2nd floor Captiva floor plan features vaulted ceilings, inside laundry room with full size washer & dryer, wood burning fireplace. Tile flooring throughout. Assigned parking. Well managed community with association management on-site. Pet friendly complex. Unit is located in center of complex with easy access to refreshing pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, indoor racquetball court, clubhouse and tennis courts. Convenient location in a non-flood zone area within 2 miles of Pinellas Trail, sandy beaches on Honeymoon Island or nearby shopping boutiques, restaurants and microbreweries in Dunedin, Palm Harbor, Oldsmar, Ozona. Tampa or St. Petersburg/Clearwater international airports 20 minutes away! Showings / available after April 15th.