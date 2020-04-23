All apartments in Dunedin
1701 PINEHURST ROAD
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

1701 PINEHURST ROAD

1701 Pinehurst Rd
Location

1701 Pinehurst Rd, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
SENIOR LIVING at it’s finest! 55+ Community in Delightful Dunedin! Beautifully renovated and freshly painted 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ground floor condo with carport. New stainless appliances, low maintenance engineered wood flooring throughout, new bathroom fixtures and elegant kitchen cabinets. Ceiling fan in living room. Lots of closet and storage space. All weather enclosed patio for year round Florida living. Community pool, coin laundry area, community clubhouse. Just minutes from Shopping, Dunedin Fine Arts Center, Dunedin Community Center, Downtown Dunedin and Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island State Parks & Beaches! Yearly rental only! Come and stay for the winter and anytime you feel like getting away for the whole year! **SORRY NO DOGS or SMOKING are permitted!
Rent includes water, sewer, trash!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 PINEHURST ROAD have any available units?
1701 PINEHURST ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1701 PINEHURST ROAD have?
Some of 1701 PINEHURST ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 PINEHURST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1701 PINEHURST ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 PINEHURST ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1701 PINEHURST ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1701 PINEHURST ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1701 PINEHURST ROAD offers parking.
Does 1701 PINEHURST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 PINEHURST ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 PINEHURST ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1701 PINEHURST ROAD has a pool.
Does 1701 PINEHURST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1701 PINEHURST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 PINEHURST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 PINEHURST ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 PINEHURST ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 PINEHURST ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
