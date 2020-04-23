1701 PINEHURST ROAD

Amenities

SENIOR LIVING at it’s finest! 55+ Community in Delightful Dunedin! Beautifully renovated and freshly painted 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ground floor condo with carport. New stainless appliances, low maintenance engineered wood flooring throughout, new bathroom fixtures and elegant kitchen cabinets. Ceiling fan in living room. Lots of closet and storage space. All weather enclosed patio for year round Florida living. Community pool, coin laundry area, community clubhouse. Just minutes from Shopping, Dunedin Fine Arts Center, Dunedin Community Center, Downtown Dunedin and Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island State Parks & Beaches! Yearly rental only! Come and stay for the winter and anytime you feel like getting away for the whole year! **SORRY NO DOGS or SMOKING are permitted!

Rent includes water, sewer, trash!