1657 Saint Mary Dr
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:47 PM

1657 Saint Mary Dr

1657 Saint Mary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1657 Saint Mary Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a252dc9033 ----
Cute and close to everything Dunedin has to offer! This 3/1/1 Carport home is nicely landscaped, fenced backyard. Terrazzo floors, eat in kitchen, central heat and air, and washer/dryer. Front patio under shaded tree with spacious backyard and storage shed. 2 minute walk to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 5 minutes from Downtown and the beach.

12 month lease

Pets up to 25 pounds are accepted at owner\'s discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements:

*Stable rental history

*No recent evictions

*Stable source of income

*Income of 3 times the rent

*No recent criminal history

*App fee $60/per adult

*Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you\'re approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

