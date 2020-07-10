1657 Saint Mary Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute and close to everything Dunedin has to offer! This 3/1/1 Carport home is nicely landscaped, fenced backyard. Terrazzo floors, eat in kitchen, central heat and air, and washer/dryer. Front patio under shaded tree with spacious backyard and storage shed. 2 minute walk to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 5 minutes from Downtown and the beach.



12 month lease



Pets up to 25 pounds are accepted at owner\'s discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements:



*Stable rental history



*No recent evictions



*Stable source of income



*Income of 3 times the rent



*No recent criminal history



*App fee $60/per adult



*Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you\'re approved you may have to pay additional deposits.