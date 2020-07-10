1657 Saint Mary Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a252dc9033 ----
Cute and close to everything Dunedin has to offer! This 3/1/1 Carport home is nicely landscaped, fenced backyard. Terrazzo floors, eat in kitchen, central heat and air, and washer/dryer. Front patio under shaded tree with spacious backyard and storage shed. 2 minute walk to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 5 minutes from Downtown and the beach.
12 month lease
Pets up to 25 pounds are accepted at owner\'s discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.
Serious inquiries only.
Rental requirements:
*Stable rental history
*No recent evictions
*Stable source of income
*Income of 3 times the rent
*No recent criminal history
*App fee $60/per adult
*Security deposit is equal to rent
Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you\'re approved you may have to pay additional deposits.