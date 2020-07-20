1604 Dale Cir

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage

Designer tile in kitchen and family room. Stainless steel Appliances

Indoor laundry room. Hurricane windows in main house. Owner has realtor license.

Will give $100 credit back each month rent is paid at least 1 business day before the first. Must call to make an appointment to see.