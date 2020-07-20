Designer tile in kitchen and family room. Stainless steel Appliances Indoor laundry room. Hurricane windows in main house. Owner has realtor license. Will give $100 credit back each month rent is paid at least 1 business day before the first. Must call to make an appointment to see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1604 Dale Cir have any available units?
1604 Dale Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1604 Dale Cir have?
Some of 1604 Dale Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Dale Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Dale Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.