1604 Dale Cir
Last updated April 21 2019 at 11:04 PM

1604 Dale Cir

1604 Dale Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Dale Circle West, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
Designer tile in kitchen and family room. Stainless steel Appliances
Indoor laundry room. Hurricane windows in main house. Owner has realtor license.
Will give $100 credit back each month rent is paid at least 1 business day before the first. Must call to make an appointment to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Dale Cir have any available units?
1604 Dale Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1604 Dale Cir have?
Some of 1604 Dale Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Dale Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Dale Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Dale Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Dale Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1604 Dale Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Dale Cir offers parking.
Does 1604 Dale Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Dale Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Dale Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1604 Dale Cir has a pool.
Does 1604 Dale Cir have accessible units?
No, 1604 Dale Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Dale Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Dale Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 Dale Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1604 Dale Cir has units with air conditioning.
