1535 PINEHURST ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN APRIL 1ST!!!! Built in 2016, this Dunedin home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with 1,520 square feet of living space! Beautiful hard wood looking laminate runs throughout the living room and bedrooms while travertine tile runs through the kitchen and bathrooms! Your kitchen is equipped with new Whirlpool appliances, granite countertops and a huge single basin sink. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a master bathroom with an over-sized shower and a frameless glass door. Minutes to downtown Dunedin and the Dunedin causeway make this home a must see!