All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 1535 PINEHURST ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
1535 PINEHURST ROAD
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

1535 PINEHURST ROAD

1535 Pinehurst Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1535 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN APRIL 1ST!!!! Built in 2016, this Dunedin home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with 1,520 square feet of living space! Beautiful hard wood looking laminate runs throughout the living room and bedrooms while travertine tile runs through the kitchen and bathrooms! Your kitchen is equipped with new Whirlpool appliances, granite countertops and a huge single basin sink. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a master bathroom with an over-sized shower and a frameless glass door. Minutes to downtown Dunedin and the Dunedin causeway make this home a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 PINEHURST ROAD have any available units?
1535 PINEHURST ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1535 PINEHURST ROAD have?
Some of 1535 PINEHURST ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 PINEHURST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1535 PINEHURST ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 PINEHURST ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1535 PINEHURST ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1535 PINEHURST ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1535 PINEHURST ROAD offers parking.
Does 1535 PINEHURST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1535 PINEHURST ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 PINEHURST ROAD have a pool?
No, 1535 PINEHURST ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1535 PINEHURST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1535 PINEHURST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 PINEHURST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1535 PINEHURST ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1535 PINEHURST ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1535 PINEHURST ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg