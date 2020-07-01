All apartments in Dunedin
151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N
151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N

151 Buena Vista Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

151 Buena Vista Drive North, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Super cute classic Dunedin ranch located on a brick street in the golf cart friendly neighborhood of Dunedin Isles. This open and bright home with so much natural light has 3 generous bedrooms (one could be an office) and 2 bathrooms and a large Florida/bonus room. This solid block home features an open floor plan, easy to maintain terrazzo floors, neutral color tones and is super clean. The lot is huge with plenty of room for outdoor fun and a fenced yard for your furry friends to run or to put your toys such as your boat, RV and golf cart behind the double gates. This home also has an oversized 1 car garage with washer/dryer hook up and a Mud Room!!! This delightful home also has a very attractive circular driveway which provides generous off street parking. This highly desirable location is minutes from Downtown Dunedin and a short walk to the Pinellas Trail and Mira Vista Park. Lawn care of the huge yard included. The location is amazing. Excellent schools, shopping, restaurants, beaches and everything fabulous downtown Dunedin has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N have any available units?
151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N have?
Some of 151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N currently offering any rent specials?
151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N is pet friendly.
Does 151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N offer parking?
Yes, 151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N offers parking.
Does 151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N have a pool?
No, 151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N does not have a pool.
Does 151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N have accessible units?
No, 151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N does not have units with air conditioning.

