151 BUENA VISTA DRIVE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Super cute classic Dunedin ranch located on a brick street in the golf cart friendly neighborhood of Dunedin Isles. This open and bright home with so much natural light has 3 generous bedrooms (one could be an office) and 2 bathrooms and a large Florida/bonus room. This solid block home features an open floor plan, easy to maintain terrazzo floors, neutral color tones and is super clean. The lot is huge with plenty of room for outdoor fun and a fenced yard for your furry friends to run or to put your toys such as your boat, RV and golf cart behind the double gates. This home also has an oversized 1 car garage with washer/dryer hook up and a Mud Room!!! This delightful home also has a very attractive circular driveway which provides generous off street parking. This highly desirable location is minutes from Downtown Dunedin and a short walk to the Pinellas Trail and Mira Vista Park. Lawn care of the huge yard included. The location is amazing. Excellent schools, shopping, restaurants, beaches and everything fabulous downtown Dunedin has to offer.