1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Fully Furnished paradise Home in Dunedin.

This is your own personal retreat in paradise. As soon as you walk in, you are greeted with bamboo pillars and grass wallpaper that make you feel all calm and relaxed. The kitchen has all new top of the line appliances.



This is a 6 month lease with option to rent month to month after. Owner is flexible with leasing terms.



The living room has an electric fireplace, A smart TV with internet, and a pull out sectional couch.



The Dining room overlooks the amazing backyard. A sectional couch on turf grass, which always looks manicured, dining set, Gas Grill, fire-pit and a Hot tub under the pergola that has beautiful landscape lighting and makes you feel 'resorty' at night and during the day. Perfect to relax and entertain.

The outside lanai is screened in and has a big wooden table with benches.

The Master bedroom has a king bed two very large closets and extra cabinets and a TV. Master Bath has a walk-in shower. The big Hall Bath has a Bathtub and a large sink area and large cabinet with plenty storage. The Guest Bedroom has a Queen Bed and a full-size bed that sleeps comfortably 3.

Landry is in the Garage and has an LG oversized front loader. The owner still has some personal items stored in the Garage.

The owner reserves the right to have access to the Garage at all times but will give plenty of advanced notices.



Dunedin is one of the most charming little towns in Florida directly on the Gulf of Mexico. The Harbor host many beautiful sailboat and restaurants overlooking the beautiful scene. Dunedin has many great Restaurants and local Breweries and charming coffees and stores. Friday and Saturday is a local Market downtown from October till May.

House is close to Dunedin trail. Gulf Cards can be rented in the charming town of Dunedin. It's only little over 1 mile to downtown. walking on the Pinellas Trail or biking. The Beaches are very close by. Honey Moon Island is one of the most famous and quiet beaches. The causeway leading there has sailboat kayak and paddleboard rentals. Clearwater Beach is just a short hop away. There is a ferry that can take you from Dunedin to Clearwater Beach for your convenience. There is also a free shuttle in Dunedin that will take you anywhere around town.



Owner is licensed real estate sales associate.