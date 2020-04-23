All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE

1490 San Helen Drive · (813) 493-2913
Location

1490 San Helen Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Fully Furnished paradise Home in Dunedin.
This is your own personal retreat in paradise. As soon as you walk in, you are greeted with bamboo pillars and grass wallpaper that make you feel all calm and relaxed. The kitchen has all new top of the line appliances.

This is a 6 month lease with option to rent month to month after. Owner is flexible with leasing terms.

The living room has an electric fireplace, A smart TV with internet, and a pull out sectional couch.

The Dining room overlooks the amazing backyard. A sectional couch on turf grass, which always looks manicured, dining set, Gas Grill, fire-pit and a Hot tub under the pergola that has beautiful landscape lighting and makes you feel 'resorty' at night and during the day. Perfect to relax and entertain.
The outside lanai is screened in and has a big wooden table with benches.
The Master bedroom has a king bed two very large closets and extra cabinets and a TV. Master Bath has a walk-in shower. The big Hall Bath has a Bathtub and a large sink area and large cabinet with plenty storage. The Guest Bedroom has a Queen Bed and a full-size bed that sleeps comfortably 3.
Landry is in the Garage and has an LG oversized front loader. The owner still has some personal items stored in the Garage.
The owner reserves the right to have access to the Garage at all times but will give plenty of advanced notices.

Dunedin is one of the most charming little towns in Florida directly on the Gulf of Mexico. The Harbor host many beautiful sailboat and restaurants overlooking the beautiful scene. Dunedin has many great Restaurants and local Breweries and charming coffees and stores. Friday and Saturday is a local Market downtown from October till May.
House is close to Dunedin trail. Gulf Cards can be rented in the charming town of Dunedin. It's only little over 1 mile to downtown. walking on the Pinellas Trail or biking. The Beaches are very close by. Honey Moon Island is one of the most famous and quiet beaches. The causeway leading there has sailboat kayak and paddleboard rentals. Clearwater Beach is just a short hop away. There is a ferry that can take you from Dunedin to Clearwater Beach for your convenience. There is also a free shuttle in Dunedin that will take you anywhere around town.

Owner is licensed real estate sales associate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE have any available units?
1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE have?
Some of 1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
