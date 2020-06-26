All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 1431 PALOMA LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
1431 PALOMA LANE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:26 AM

1431 PALOMA LANE

1431 Paloma Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1431 Paloma Lane, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 2 bed 2 bath home for rent in Delightful Dunedin! The house comes furnished with everything you need to call it home. Brand new kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, one king and two twin size mattresses with box springs (new), vacuum, cups, plates, toaster, etc. The backyard has a deck perfect for relaxing and enjoying the peace of the neighborhood. In the backyard you'll also find a detached one-car garage for studio space or storage. Enjoy the view of the pond from your front porch. Located in popular Dunedin Isles, you'll be close to Downtown, the Dunedin Causeway, Pinellas Trail, and Hammock Park! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 PALOMA LANE have any available units?
1431 PALOMA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1431 PALOMA LANE have?
Some of 1431 PALOMA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 PALOMA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1431 PALOMA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 PALOMA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1431 PALOMA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1431 PALOMA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1431 PALOMA LANE offers parking.
Does 1431 PALOMA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 PALOMA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 PALOMA LANE have a pool?
No, 1431 PALOMA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1431 PALOMA LANE have accessible units?
No, 1431 PALOMA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 PALOMA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 PALOMA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 PALOMA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 PALOMA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg