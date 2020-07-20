1305 WINDING BROOK WAY

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Dunedin charmer in non-evacuation zone. Light and bright with cool tile flooring throughout. Cozy screened entry and front screened sitting room. Updated jack 'n jill bath services house. Kitchen features granite counter tops and solid wood cabinet, and sliders to grilling patio. Living room volume ceilings add to space. Attached one car garage with opener and washer/dryer hookups. Excellent commute location and close to Pinellas Trail, Caladesi State Park and active downtown. Lot is not fenced so large pets are prohibited.