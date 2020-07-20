1305 WINDING BROOK WAY

Amenities
Dunedin charmer in non-evacuation zone. Light and bright with cool tile flooring throughout. Cozy screened entry and front screened sitting room. Updated jack 'n jill bath services house. Kitchen features granite counter tops and solid wood cabinet, and sliders to grilling patio. Living room volume ceilings add to space. Attached one car garage with opener and washer/dryer hookups. Excellent commute location and close to Pinellas Trail, Caladesi State Park and active downtown. Lot is not fenced so large pets are prohibited.