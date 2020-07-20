All apartments in Dunedin
1305 WINDING BROOK WAY
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:07 AM

1305 WINDING BROOK WAY

1305 Winding Brook Way · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Winding Brook Way, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Dunedin charmer in non-evacuation zone. Light and bright with cool tile flooring throughout. Cozy screened entry and front screened sitting room. Updated jack 'n jill bath services house. Kitchen features granite counter tops and solid wood cabinet, and sliders to grilling patio. Living room volume ceilings add to space. Attached one car garage with opener and washer/dryer hookups. Excellent commute location and close to Pinellas Trail, Caladesi State Park and active downtown. Lot is not fenced so large pets are prohibited.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 WINDING BROOK WAY have any available units?
1305 WINDING BROOK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1305 WINDING BROOK WAY have?
Some of 1305 WINDING BROOK WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 WINDING BROOK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1305 WINDING BROOK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 WINDING BROOK WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 WINDING BROOK WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1305 WINDING BROOK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1305 WINDING BROOK WAY offers parking.
Does 1305 WINDING BROOK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 WINDING BROOK WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 WINDING BROOK WAY have a pool?
No, 1305 WINDING BROOK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1305 WINDING BROOK WAY have accessible units?
No, 1305 WINDING BROOK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 WINDING BROOK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 WINDING BROOK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 WINDING BROOK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 WINDING BROOK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
