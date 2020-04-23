All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:37 PM

1302 GEORGIA AVENUE

1302 Georgia Avenue · (813) 541-0560
Location

1302 Georgia Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1520 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
COME LIVE ON "THE STREET" in Delightful Dunedin! Charming, energy efficient, brand new never lived in home for Rent. Walking distance to downtown Dunedin this home boast 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , 1 car garage, and over 1500 sq. ft. of living space. Built for Florida living with impact windows, sliders and doors, you will immediately notice the quiet, simplistic nature this home brings. Gorgeous laminate flooring runs throughout this home with travertine tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Whirlpool appliances accompany a beautiful new kitchen, with whirlpool washer and dryer for your convenience. Completely move-in ready for you to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 GEORGIA AVENUE have any available units?
1302 GEORGIA AVENUE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1302 GEORGIA AVENUE have?
Some of 1302 GEORGIA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 GEORGIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1302 GEORGIA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 GEORGIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1302 GEORGIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1302 GEORGIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1302 GEORGIA AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1302 GEORGIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 GEORGIA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 GEORGIA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1302 GEORGIA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1302 GEORGIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1302 GEORGIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 GEORGIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 GEORGIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 GEORGIA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 GEORGIA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
