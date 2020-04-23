1302 GEORGIA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

COME LIVE ON "THE STREET" in Delightful Dunedin! Charming, energy efficient, brand new never lived in home for Rent. Walking distance to downtown Dunedin this home boast 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , 1 car garage, and over 1500 sq. ft. of living space. Built for Florida living with impact windows, sliders and doors, you will immediately notice the quiet, simplistic nature this home brings. Gorgeous laminate flooring runs throughout this home with travertine tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Whirlpool appliances accompany a beautiful new kitchen, with whirlpool washer and dryer for your convenience. Completely move-in ready for you to call home!