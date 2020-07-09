1282 Rialto Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Call Thomas R Gaspari at 727 642 3678 for more info on this spectacular waterfront, Mediterranean style corner villa on St Joeâ??s Sound. Located in historic Dunedin with private beach and overlooking the pool. Large family room adjacent to the dining room with double-sided gas fireplaces and just off a cookâ??s dream kitchen, hand-rubbed wood flooring, porcelain tile, 42â?? solid wood cabinetry, granite countertops, huge center kitchen island/breakfast bar, new natural gas 36â?? cooktop, butlerâ??s pantry, and eat-in kitchen. The main floor has two balconies both with outstanding views. The main floor also has bedroom/den. Top floor features a majestic master bedroom with balcony, built in refrigerator, master-bath has twin vanity, bath with shower, tub and a gigantic walk-in closet. The top floor has two additional spacious bedrooms and laundry room. This villa also has a large three-car garage with professionally installed epoxy flooring and an additional bonus room, that could be an exercise studio, man cave or a place to get creative with an exterior under roof lanai. This villa also has a private elevator. A premiere Dunedin location â?? close to everything and in gated for privacy.