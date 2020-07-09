All apartments in Dunedin
Location

1282 Rialto Ct, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Call Thomas R Gaspari at 727 642 3678 for more info on this spectacular waterfront, Mediterranean style corner villa on St Joeâ??s Sound. Located in historic Dunedin with private beach and overlooking the pool. Large family room adjacent to the dining room with double-sided gas fireplaces and just off a cookâ??s dream kitchen, hand-rubbed wood flooring, porcelain tile, 42â?? solid wood cabinetry, granite countertops, huge center kitchen island/breakfast bar, new natural gas 36â?? cooktop, butlerâ??s pantry, and eat-in kitchen. The main floor has two balconies both with outstanding views. The main floor also has bedroom/den. Top floor features a majestic master bedroom with balcony, built in refrigerator, master-bath has twin vanity, bath with shower, tub and a gigantic walk-in closet. The top floor has two additional spacious bedrooms and laundry room. This villa also has a large three-car garage with professionally installed epoxy flooring and an additional bonus room, that could be an exercise studio, man cave or a place to get creative with an exterior under roof lanai. This villa also has a private elevator. A premiere Dunedin location â?? close to everything and in gated for privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1282 Rialto Ct have any available units?
1282 Rialto Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1282 Rialto Ct have?
Some of 1282 Rialto Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1282 Rialto Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1282 Rialto Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1282 Rialto Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1282 Rialto Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1282 Rialto Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1282 Rialto Ct offers parking.
Does 1282 Rialto Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1282 Rialto Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1282 Rialto Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1282 Rialto Ct has a pool.
Does 1282 Rialto Ct have accessible units?
No, 1282 Rialto Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1282 Rialto Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1282 Rialto Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1282 Rialto Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1282 Rialto Ct has units with air conditioning.

