1231 BASS BOULEVARD

Welcome to charming Dunedin! This cottage-like home that is just minutes from everything fabulous Dunedin has to offer! Walking distance to downtown Dunedin, 2 blocks to the famous Pinellas Trail for walking and biking and just minutes to all the gorgeous beaches! A very short drive to the Dunedin Causeway, Honeymoon and Caladesi Island and famous Clearwater Beach -- location really is everything! A very spacious, fully equipped kitchen to prepare meals either indoors or outdoors on the beautiful, oasis-like backyard patio! The master bedroom has a kingsize bed and the second bedroom has a full bed. Both bedrooms are separated by a small den and a four-piece bath. All linens and towels are provided. Fenced in private backyard.