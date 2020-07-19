1126 KING ARTHUR COURT

Amenities
No Pets, please. Great Location off Main Street near Downtown Dunedin! Spacious 2nd floor, Corner condo, 2 bedroom/ 2 bath with Carport/storage room. Entry looks into a large living/dining room, Kitchen with Glass top Range, Fridge, Dishwasher. Includes a stack washer/dryer in unit. Master bedroom is spacious to include a master bath with Shower. Guest suite has a bath with tub/shower. Lots of Natural light! No Screened Lanai. Rental rate includes Water/Sewer, Trash and Basic/Standard Cable through Spectrum. Association approval prior to move in. Parking permits required, Community pool. Credit & Background check on each applicant. Close to Beaches, Airports, Medical, Shopping and Entertainment!