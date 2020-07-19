All apartments in Dunedin
1126 King Arthur Court · No Longer Available
Location

1126 King Arthur Court, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
pool
guest suite
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest suite
No Pets, please. Great Location off Main Street near Downtown Dunedin! Spacious 2nd floor, Corner condo, 2 bedroom/ 2 bath with Carport/storage room. Entry looks into a large living/dining room, Kitchen with Glass top Range, Fridge, Dishwasher. Includes a stack washer/dryer in unit. Master bedroom is spacious to include a master bath with Shower. Guest suite has a bath with tub/shower. Lots of Natural light! No Screened Lanai. Rental rate includes Water/Sewer, Trash and Basic/Standard Cable through Spectrum. Association approval prior to move in. Parking permits required, Community pool. Credit & Background check on each applicant. Close to Beaches, Airports, Medical, Shopping and Entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 KING ARTHUR COURT have any available units?
1126 KING ARTHUR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1126 KING ARTHUR COURT have?
Some of 1126 KING ARTHUR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 KING ARTHUR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1126 KING ARTHUR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 KING ARTHUR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1126 KING ARTHUR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1126 KING ARTHUR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1126 KING ARTHUR COURT offers parking.
Does 1126 KING ARTHUR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 KING ARTHUR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 KING ARTHUR COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1126 KING ARTHUR COURT has a pool.
Does 1126 KING ARTHUR COURT have accessible units?
No, 1126 KING ARTHUR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 KING ARTHUR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 KING ARTHUR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 KING ARTHUR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 KING ARTHUR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
