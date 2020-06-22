1122 Broadway Street

Amenities
Off Season Pricing: $1850 per month, $800 per week, $125 per night
May - December 15 2019
Winter Season $1500 per week, $225 per night
Plus 13% tax
4 Person Max
Cleaning Fee $250
Pets welcome with extra fee per pet
Small refundable security deposit depending on length of stay
Please email me your contact information, date of arrival and departure and the number of people in your party.
The Sweetheart Cottage is part of a private estate. It is located between Broadway Street and historic Victoria Drive in delightful Dunedin, Florida. This location provides 108 feet of waterfront as part of the estate along with a private dock on St. Joseph Sound. You will see breathtaking sunsets as well as abundant bird and sea life on a daily basis.
Newer A/C with fully equipped kitchen and laundry facility.
The Master Bedroom has a Park Avenue mattress, television and a bricked terrace and private garden. The bathroom has a cultured marble counter top, double sink, shower/tub, custom tile and telephone. The guest bedroom has two twin beds and upscale furnishings with a ceiling fan.
Location is everything. The Sweetheart Cottage is across the street from the Pinellas Trail and new Weaver park, walking distance from the quaint downtown district, 2.34 miles from Dunedin Causeway and Honeymoon Island, 5.91 miles from Clearwater Beach, 3.99 miles from Countryside Mall, and 20.33 miles from Tampa Airport.
No Smoking
Dunedin Cottage has been in business since 1996
A+ rating with the BBB and #1 in my category on Trip Advisor