1122 Broadway Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Off Season Pricing: $1850 per month, $800 per week, $125 per night

May - December 15 2019

Winter Season $1500 per week, $225 per night

Plus 13% tax

4 Person Max

Cleaning Fee $250

Pets welcome with extra fee per pet

Small refundable security deposit depending on length of stay



Please email me your contact information, date of arrival and departure and the number of people in your party.



The Sweetheart Cottage is part of a private estate. It is located between Broadway Street and historic Victoria Drive in delightful Dunedin, Florida. This location provides 108 feet of waterfront as part of the estate along with a private dock on St. Joseph Sound. You will see breathtaking sunsets as well as abundant bird and sea life on a daily basis.



Newer A/C with fully equipped kitchen and laundry facility.



The Master Bedroom has a Park Avenue mattress, television and a bricked terrace and private garden. The bathroom has a cultured marble counter top, double sink, shower/tub, custom tile and telephone. The guest bedroom has two twin beds and upscale furnishings with a ceiling fan.



Location is everything. The Sweetheart Cottage is across the street from the Pinellas Trail and new Weaver park, walking distance from the quaint downtown district, 2.34 miles from Dunedin Causeway and Honeymoon Island, 5.91 miles from Clearwater Beach, 3.99 miles from Countryside Mall, and 20.33 miles from Tampa Airport.



No Smoking



Dunedin Cottage has been in business since 1996

A+ rating with the BBB and #1 in my category on Trip Advisor