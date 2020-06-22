All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 1122 Broadway Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
1122 Broadway Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1122 Broadway Street

1122 Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1122 Broadway, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Off Season Pricing: $1850 per month, $800 per week, $125 per night
May - December 15 2019
Winter Season $1500 per week, $225 per night
Plus 13% tax
4 Person Max
Cleaning Fee $250
Pets welcome with extra fee per pet
Small refundable security deposit depending on length of stay

Please email me your contact information, date of arrival and departure and the number of people in your party.

The Sweetheart Cottage is part of a private estate. It is located between Broadway Street and historic Victoria Drive in delightful Dunedin, Florida. This location provides 108 feet of waterfront as part of the estate along with a private dock on St. Joseph Sound. You will see breathtaking sunsets as well as abundant bird and sea life on a daily basis.

Newer A/C with fully equipped kitchen and laundry facility.

The Master Bedroom has a Park Avenue mattress, television and a bricked terrace and private garden. The bathroom has a cultured marble counter top, double sink, shower/tub, custom tile and telephone. The guest bedroom has two twin beds and upscale furnishings with a ceiling fan.

Location is everything. The Sweetheart Cottage is across the street from the Pinellas Trail and new Weaver park, walking distance from the quaint downtown district, 2.34 miles from Dunedin Causeway and Honeymoon Island, 5.91 miles from Clearwater Beach, 3.99 miles from Countryside Mall, and 20.33 miles from Tampa Airport.

No Smoking

Dunedin Cottage has been in business since 1996
A+ rating with the BBB and #1 in my category on Trip Advisor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Broadway Street have any available units?
1122 Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1122 Broadway Street have?
Some of 1122 Broadway Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Broadway Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Broadway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 Broadway Street is pet friendly.
Does 1122 Broadway Street offer parking?
No, 1122 Broadway Street does not offer parking.
Does 1122 Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Broadway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 1122 Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 1122 Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 Broadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 Broadway Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1122 Broadway Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg