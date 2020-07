Amenities

Curb appeal in a nice Dunedin neighborhood. This two bedroom / one bath / one car garage home has been freshly painted. This home boasts a large living room and a large kitchen with attached dining room and French door looking out to the screened porch overlooking a big, shady, fenced back yard. Garage has a separate laundry room. Zoned for San Jose Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle and walk to Dunedin High. Within walking distance of Hammock Park and Dunedin Rec. Ctr.