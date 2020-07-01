All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 1115 OHIO AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
1115 OHIO AVENUE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

1115 OHIO AVENUE

1115 Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1115 Ohio Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***---SHOWINGS AVAILABLE USING CDC GUIDELINES, NO CONTACT SHOWINGS, SOCIAL DISTANCING FOLLOWED & PROPER DISINFECTING BETWEEN SHOWINGS---*** LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Light & Bright, EVERYTHING BRAND NEW! WALK TO DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN! Open Floor Plan with this spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Enjoy Dramatic & Unique features such as an Upscale Kitchen with Contemporary Leather Matte Finish Granite Counter-tops + Breakfast Bar + Brand New Stainless Appliances including Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal & Ice-maker! Includes Stackable Washer & Dryer in unit. Brand New Luxurious Bathroom featuring Vanity with Drawers and Unique Wall Shelving! New Vinyl Flooring Throughout! New 6-Panel Doors! New Wood Work! New Ceiling Fans! New 5" Baseboards! New 2" Blinds! Fresh New Grey Paint! Living Room has 2 Sliding Glass Doors out to your Private Balcony! Home is Spacious & Airy. This Charming 6 unit Building is nestled on a Quiet Residential Street in the Heart of the Beautiful & Trendy Dunedin offering an Open Floor Plan, Large Closets & Private Balcony. Walk or Bike to Pinellas Trail, Restaurants, Marinas & Downtown! Rent includes trash removal & grounds maintenance. Call for showings today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 OHIO AVENUE have any available units?
1115 OHIO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1115 OHIO AVENUE have?
Some of 1115 OHIO AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 OHIO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1115 OHIO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 OHIO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1115 OHIO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1115 OHIO AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1115 OHIO AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1115 OHIO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 OHIO AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 OHIO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1115 OHIO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1115 OHIO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1115 OHIO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 OHIO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 OHIO AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 OHIO AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 OHIO AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg