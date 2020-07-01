1115 OHIO AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

***---SHOWINGS AVAILABLE USING CDC GUIDELINES, NO CONTACT SHOWINGS, SOCIAL DISTANCING FOLLOWED & PROPER DISINFECTING BETWEEN SHOWINGS---*** LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Light & Bright, EVERYTHING BRAND NEW! WALK TO DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN! Open Floor Plan with this spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Enjoy Dramatic & Unique features such as an Upscale Kitchen with Contemporary Leather Matte Finish Granite Counter-tops + Breakfast Bar + Brand New Stainless Appliances including Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal & Ice-maker! Includes Stackable Washer & Dryer in unit. Brand New Luxurious Bathroom featuring Vanity with Drawers and Unique Wall Shelving! New Vinyl Flooring Throughout! New 6-Panel Doors! New Wood Work! New Ceiling Fans! New 5" Baseboards! New 2" Blinds! Fresh New Grey Paint! Living Room has 2 Sliding Glass Doors out to your Private Balcony! Home is Spacious & Airy. This Charming 6 unit Building is nestled on a Quiet Residential Street in the Heart of the Beautiful & Trendy Dunedin offering an Open Floor Plan, Large Closets & Private Balcony. Walk or Bike to Pinellas Trail, Restaurants, Marinas & Downtown! Rent includes trash removal & grounds maintenance. Call for showings today!