1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Heather Hill Villas, a 55+ community. Immaculately updated, move-in ready 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 1-car garage villa available for long term lease. Just a short bike ride to downtown Dunedin, shopping, restaurants, parks and Dunedin's waterfront. This villa has been totally updated with white kitchen cabinetry, quartz counters, new stainless steel appliances, newer light fixtures, newer windows, new garage door opener, washer & dryer, and attached 1 car garage plus full-size driveway! A tiled, screened-in patio off the dining room for added outdoor space. Neutral colors throughout, all tile flooring (no carpet!). HOA approval required. Must pass a background check. Non-smokers only, please. Basic cable, water, sewer, and trash included in rent. Only a service dog, emotional support animal, or cat/bird/fish allowed per HOA rules. $1195 unfurnished or $1350 Furnished except for some personal pieces.