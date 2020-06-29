All apartments in Dunedin
Dunedin, FL
1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:09 AM

1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S

1079 Loch Haven Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

1079 Loch Haven Drive South, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Heather Hill Villas, a 55+ community. Immaculately updated, move-in ready 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 1-car garage villa available for long term lease. Just a short bike ride to downtown Dunedin, shopping, restaurants, parks and Dunedin's waterfront. This villa has been totally updated with white kitchen cabinetry, quartz counters, new stainless steel appliances, newer light fixtures, newer windows, new garage door opener, washer & dryer, and attached 1 car garage plus full-size driveway! A tiled, screened-in patio off the dining room for added outdoor space. Neutral colors throughout, all tile flooring (no carpet!). HOA approval required. Must pass a background check. Non-smokers only, please. Basic cable, water, sewer, and trash included in rent. Only a service dog, emotional support animal, or cat/bird/fish allowed per HOA rules. $1195 unfurnished or $1350 Furnished except for some personal pieces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S have any available units?
1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S have?
Some of 1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S is pet friendly.
Does 1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S have a pool?
No, 1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S does not have a pool.
Does 1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1079 LOCH HAVEN DRIVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
