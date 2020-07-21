All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 1047 ROBMAR ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
1047 ROBMAR ROAD
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

1047 ROBMAR ROAD

1047 Robmar Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1047 Robmar Road, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
{ FOR RENT BY OWNER**JOE DISANTO** 310-614-1483} Completely Remodeled home in amazing Dunedin location. This 3br 2bth close to to Hammock Park, the Fine Arts Center, the Community Center and Highlander Pool. It's also a very quick bike ride to the Pinellas Trail, which will have you to downtown Dunedin in no time! The sidewalk street is charming, quiet and family friendly. Entering the home brings you into a well-sized open floor plan design, complete with an 8' center island. You have two bedrooms and one bath on the west side of the home, and then the master bedroom, bath and walk-in closet on the east. Both baths have been finished with granite counters and marble shower surrounds. Walking towards the 8' glass sliders will take you into the sizable bonus room which can work as an office or den. Through the sliders you will enjoy a covered patio area and large yard, great for grilling and entertaining. The entire floor-plan offers plentiful natural light, but also has been outfitted with cost saving LED lighting throughout. The home comes complete with all appliances and washer/dryer, as well as a one-car garage which can be used for parking or expansive storage. Well-water irrigation will keep the landscaping green with no extra water costs. This home is a must see for anyone looking to relax in a fully remodeled residence, with all the wonderful amenities of Dunedin at their fingertips! 12 month lease. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner takes care of lawn. W/D as is.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 ROBMAR ROAD have any available units?
1047 ROBMAR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1047 ROBMAR ROAD have?
Some of 1047 ROBMAR ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 ROBMAR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1047 ROBMAR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 ROBMAR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1047 ROBMAR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1047 ROBMAR ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1047 ROBMAR ROAD offers parking.
Does 1047 ROBMAR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1047 ROBMAR ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 ROBMAR ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1047 ROBMAR ROAD has a pool.
Does 1047 ROBMAR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1047 ROBMAR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 ROBMAR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1047 ROBMAR ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1047 ROBMAR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1047 ROBMAR ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDunedin 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg