1047 ROBMAR ROAD

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

{ FOR RENT BY OWNER**JOE DISANTO** 310-614-1483} Completely Remodeled home in amazing Dunedin location. This 3br 2bth close to to Hammock Park, the Fine Arts Center, the Community Center and Highlander Pool. It's also a very quick bike ride to the Pinellas Trail, which will have you to downtown Dunedin in no time! The sidewalk street is charming, quiet and family friendly. Entering the home brings you into a well-sized open floor plan design, complete with an 8' center island. You have two bedrooms and one bath on the west side of the home, and then the master bedroom, bath and walk-in closet on the east. Both baths have been finished with granite counters and marble shower surrounds. Walking towards the 8' glass sliders will take you into the sizable bonus room which can work as an office or den. Through the sliders you will enjoy a covered patio area and large yard, great for grilling and entertaining. The entire floor-plan offers plentiful natural light, but also has been outfitted with cost saving LED lighting throughout. The home comes complete with all appliances and washer/dryer, as well as a one-car garage which can be used for parking or expansive storage. Well-water irrigation will keep the landscaping green with no extra water costs. This home is a must see for anyone looking to relax in a fully remodeled residence, with all the wonderful amenities of Dunedin at their fingertips! 12 month lease. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner takes care of lawn. W/D as is.